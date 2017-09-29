South Africa

Abscess, not bullying, killed boy

29 September 2017 - 06:57 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Noorderlig Gekombineerde High School in Benoni.
Image: Supplied

A preliminary postmortem report has revealed that a Grade 7, 13-year-old boy who was said to have been killed by a school bully, actually died of a brain abscess.

Police spokesman Colonel Mack Mngomezulu said police would wait for a final report before referring the matter to court for a decision on whether to prosecute.

He said a letter the boy's mother had written to the Gekombineerde Skool Noorderlig in Benoni to report the bullying would form part of the police investigation.

The boy died on Tuesday last week after injuries allegedly related to bullying. Media reports said the boy and his brother were repeatedly bullied. The boy fell ill after being hit on the head with a soccer ball.

Community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the school on Friday. She said the boy who allegedly bullied the two boys would be removed and would receive psycho-social treatment.

