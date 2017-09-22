An alleged bully will temporarily be removed from his school to receive counselling after he was implicated in the death of a Grade 7 learner.

"He is going to be temporarily removed from the school. He will be getting support from the district‚" said Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Friday after meeting with Noorderlig Gekombineerde High School principal Frederick Frikkie Smith in Benoni.

"The principal will be contacting his parents and‚ if they agree‚ he will be removed from the school."

Nkosi-Malobane said the boy will be receiving notes from the school to catch up with academic work while he is away.

She said the boy‚ who is also in Grade 7‚ is traumatised and does not understand what is going on.