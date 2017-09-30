South Africa

Policeman killed outside West Rand pub

30 September 2017 - 15:15 By Timeslive
On duty SAPS member. File photo.
Image: Daniel Born

A police officer was killed in Roodepoort on the West Rand in the early hours of Saturday after a crowd apparently turned on him and his colleagues outside a pub in the area‚ Gauteng police said.

“It is alleged that the police officer and his crew were flagged down by the owner of a pub‚ calling for assistance with patrons who did not want to leave the pub when the owner wanted to close for the day.

“The crowd is said to have turned on the police‚ ending up with the officer being stabbed in the upper body‚ and his firearm stolen. The member was declared dead on the scene‚” police said.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange said the officer was the second to be killed in the province in the line of duty in a week‚ with a police constable having been shot dead last Sunday.

De Lange appealed to witnesses with information that could assist police to arrest those responsible for the continued attacks on police officers to come forward.

