Scott said that that Prasa's modernisation programme includes addressing station access. The introduction of new technology will address the issue of overcrowding and open access to trains.

She said that the company is struggling to provide services in the midst of vandalism‚ theft and arson on its trains.

Thus far‚ 101 trains have been rendered non-operational since 2015. The cost to replace the trains stands at R312-million‚ Scott said. Every month‚ up to 70 trains are vandalised. In addition the Prasa workshops are being stripped of copper wiring. “It cannot be left to Prasa to be solely accountable for crime prevention‚” Scott said.

“The rail service is a system within society that reflects the prevailing environment within which it operates; criminals are not born and bred within rail precincts‚ they spill over from surrounding areas where communities live in fear of retribution to the point where they hesitate to expose criminals in their midst‚ so the cycle continues.”

In a move not unlike what US President Donald Trump keeps proposing‚ Metrorail is in the process of securing their railway tracks against illegal entry by constructing a wall that will cost R68-million. The wall will go up in areas where vandalism is at its highest‚ such as around the Netreg line.