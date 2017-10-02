WATCH | Armed hijackers drag woman from car at security boom
If you think you are safe behind security booms - think again.
Police are still looking for four occupants of a grey Audi after they hijacked a woman at the entrance of her gated community in Bedfordview on Sunday.
The men were captured on CCTV footage forcefully removing the woman from her white Jetta in Talisman Avenue.
The hijackers had parked behind her in the Audi as she stopped at a boomgate. The heavily armed suspects drag the woman out of the vehicle then drive away with it.
Bedfordview SAPS spokesperson Captain Andre de Jager said that a case had been opened and the vehicle had not yet been recovered.
De Jager also confirmed that two shots had been fired in the direction of a security guard at the scene, but that both the woman and the guard were unharmed.
