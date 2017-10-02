More than 100 psychiatric patients cannot be discharged from state hospitals because no suitable facilities can be found for them in Gauteng.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa confirmed‚ in a written reply to questions in the provincial legislature‚ that 109 patients were affected.

Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom‚ who asked the questions‚ said on Monday that it cost about R6.8 million a month to keep these patients in three psychiatric hospitals:

● Weskoppies Hospital - 51 patients costing R53‚000 a month each

● Sterkfontein Hospital - 38 patients costing R47‚000 a month each

● Tara Hospital - 18 patients costing R129‚000 a month each

Ramokgopa said in her reply that patients were discharged once they were stable‚ as assessed by a multi-disciplinary professional team.