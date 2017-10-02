South Africa

Nowhere to go for 109 psychiatric patients in Gauteng

02 October 2017 - 13:03 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

More than 100 psychiatric patients cannot be discharged from state hospitals because no suitable facilities can be found for them in Gauteng.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa confirmed‚ in a written reply to questions in the provincial legislature‚ that 109 patients were affected.

Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom‚ who asked the questions‚ said on Monday that it cost about R6.8 million a month to keep these patients in three psychiatric hospitals:

● Weskoppies Hospital - 51 patients costing R53‚000 a month each

● Sterkfontein Hospital - 38 patients costing R47‚000 a month each

● Tara Hospital - 18 patients costing R129‚000 a month each

Ramokgopa said in her reply that patients were discharged once they were stable‚ as assessed by a multi-disciplinary professional team.

Esidimeni deaths hearing: How much is the life of a jobless person worth?

How much is the life of destitute or jobless person worth? This is the question the arbitration process for families of psychiatric patients who died ...
News
19 days ago

Gauteng health department accused of neglecting psychiatric patients

Over 50 psychiatric patients that were moved from Life Esidimeni presently live in alarmingly terrible conditions that could lead to another tragedy.
News
1 month ago

If they are unable to live alone or with family‚ they are discharged to Contracted Care Centres or licensed NGOs. The subsidy for mental health patients in approved NGOs ranges from R1‚249 to R4‚096 per month.

“The solution is to increase the subsidy so that more NGOs are able to take discharged psychiatric patients and provide the continuing care that they need‚” said a statement by Bloom.

“Meanwhile‚ many patients desperately need treatment at psychiatric hospitals but cannot be admitted because beds are occupied by patients who should have been discharged. This is not a good situation and changes are needed so that psychiatric patients get good care at every level of the system‚” he added.

Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu resigned earlier this year after health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that the Department of Health was negligent when it moved 1‚900 patients from Life healthcare to poorly equipped NGOs. Nearly 100 people died afterwards who did not receive adequate care.

R1.169 million paid to suspended Esidimeni officials

Two senior officials implicated in the transfers that led to the deaths of more than 100 Esidimeni patients have received R1.169 million while ...
News
1 month ago

Zuma authorises Special Investigating Unit probe into Life Esidimeni tragedy

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday authorised the Special Investigating Unit to probe the Gauteng Health Department following the deaths of over 100 ...
Politics
2 months ago

Conditions at psychiatric hospitals ‘appalling’: doctors

Psychiatrists have called for an overhaul of state mental health hospitals at which they say conditions are “appalling”.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Police arrest suspects after killings in Cape Town's Marikana South Africa
  2. SARS boss writes to Parliament about his dissatisfaction with KPMG investigation South Africa
  3. WATCH | Armed hijackers drag woman from car at security boom South Africa
  4. Nowhere to go for 109 psychiatric patients in Gauteng South Africa
  5. At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting - police say shooter 'acted alone' World

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
Two dead and 24 wounded by gunfire in Las Vegas
X