Pistorius 'won't be able to sue over film'

Oscar Pistorius has little or no chance to sue the producers of an upcoming movie portraying the Blade Runner, say experts.

On Tuesday his family announced they would take legal action against the film company, Lifetime.

"The film was made with blatant disregard of both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families, as well as complete disregard for Reeva and Oscar.

"Neither Oscar, nor the defence or the family were involved in the production of this film in any way," said Pistorius's family.

A teaser for Blade Runner Killer was released on Monday. It shows scenes of court proceedings and what may have happened the night Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva.