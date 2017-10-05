South Africa

Trillian whistleblower 'a hero and asset'

05 October 2017 - 06:43 By BusinessLIVE
Magda Wierzycka. File photo.
Magda Wierzycka. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Financial Mail / Hetty Zantman

"Any honourable company would have said, 'Bianca, we have your back'," Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka said, announcing she had hired Trillian whistleblower Bianca Goodson after learning Goodson had lost her job at accounting software group Sage.

Former Trillian CEO Goodson released a statement on September 27 providing further evidence the Gupta-linked firm was a sham which swindled hundreds of millions from state-owned enterprises Transnet and Eskom.

When Goodson warned Sageshe was making her knowledge of her previous employer public, she included an offer to resign - which was accepted by Sage SA.

On Tuesday Wierzycka said on the Money Showwith Bruce Whitfield on 702 and CapeTalk: "She is one of SA's heroes. All whistleblowers in SA, given the space we find ourselves in, in terms of corruption, should be celebrated as heroes. I decided she would be an asset to Sygnia." 

KPMG denies any dodgy dealings in controversial Gupta coal deal

Auditing firm KPMG has distanced itself from potentially questionable practices in the Gupta family’s controversial multi-billion rand acquisition of ...
News
20 days ago

'We have never served the Guptas', says consultancy firm McKinsey

International consultancy firm McKinsey‚ which has been dragged into the Gupta state capture saga ‚ has distanced itself from its South African ...
News
22 days ago

McKinsey ignored staff warnings in Gupta scandal, ex-employees say

Global consultancy McKinsey, facing parliamentary hearings in South Africa over payments to a firm controlled by a billionaire family, ignored ...
News
21 days ago

Lynne pleads ignorance on Eskom's Trillian lies

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown says she expects an explanation from Eskom in two days on the state of its relationship with Trillian ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. How a smooth operator saved Heatherwick's museum vision South Africa
  2. Drought: Cape’s day zero looms large South Africa
  3. Cape Town sells prime Clifton land to developers for R1bn Business
  4. Treasury defends cellphone deal with Vodacom South Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem
The disaster plan: What will happen if Cape Town runs out of water?
X