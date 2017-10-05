Trillian whistleblower 'a hero and asset'

"Any honourable company would have said, 'Bianca, we have your back'," Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka said, announcing she had hired Trillian whistleblower Bianca Goodson after learning Goodson had lost her job at accounting software group Sage.

Former Trillian CEO Goodson released a statement on September 27 providing further evidence the Gupta-linked firm was a sham which swindled hundreds of millions from state-owned enterprises Transnet and Eskom.

When Goodson warned Sageshe was making her knowledge of her previous employer public, she included an offer to resign - which was accepted by Sage SA.

On Tuesday Wierzycka said on the Money Showwith Bruce Whitfield on 702 and CapeTalk: "She is one of SA's heroes. All whistleblowers in SA, given the space we find ourselves in, in terms of corruption, should be celebrated as heroes. I decided she would be an asset to Sygnia."