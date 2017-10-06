South Africa

Another KZN south coast boat accident leaves five injured

06 October 2017 - 12:26 By Taschica Pillay
Five holiday-makers from Pretoria were injured in a ski-boat accident on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. File photo.
Image: iStock

Five people were injured in a ski-boat accident on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday morning.

The holiday-makers from Pretoria were heading out on a fishing trip when their boat experienced mechanical problems‚ said Belinda Catchpole‚ area manager for KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance.

"The boat's canopy came loose. The skipper asked everyone to jump off the boat as it was too dangerous. Five people sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital and five others were uninjured‚" said Catchpole.

On Wednesday a 50-year-old man from the UK died when the boat he and nine other divers were on capsized in Umkomaas‚ also on the south coast.

