South Africa

Twenty injured in bakkie collision in Rustenburg

08 October 2017 - 11:58 By Timeslive
Twenty people were injured when a bakkie overturned in Rustenburg on Sunday.
Twenty people were injured when a bakkie overturned in Rustenburg on Sunday.
Image: ER24

Twenty people were injured when a bakkie overturned on Sunday morning on Thembalani Road in Rustenburg in North West‚ Paramedics said.

“It is understood that majority of the occupants were sitting on the back of the bakkie and were flung from it when it crashed‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said the injured were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“They were all transported to various hospitals in the area.”

READ MORE:

Pilot killed in light aircraft crash near Pretoria

A light aircraft pilot was killed when his plane crashed in the Tierpoort area near Pretoria late on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.
News
23 hours ago

JMPD cop fighting for his life after taxi slams into him at busy intersection

A metro police officer is fighting for his life after being hit by a taxi on a busy Johannesburg intersection on Friday morning.
News
2 days ago

Seven dead in Midlands crash

Seven people were killed and a 9-year-old girl was critically injured when a car collided with a timber truck on the R617 near Underberg in the KZN ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Twenty injured in bakkie collision in Rustenburg South Africa
  2. Three dead in Ghana as gas truck fire causes explosions Africa
  3. Could an independent Catalonia stay in the EU? World
  4. Turkey troops, Syria jihadists exchange fire on border World
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X