Twenty injured in bakkie collision in Rustenburg

Twenty people were injured when a bakkie overturned on Sunday morning on Thembalani Road in Rustenburg in North West‚ Paramedics said.

“It is understood that majority of the occupants were sitting on the back of the bakkie and were flung from it when it crashed‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said the injured were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“They were all transported to various hospitals in the area.”