Earlier‚ paramedics were called out when the driving wind caused a forty foot container which was stacked on other containers to blow over and land on a police vehicle in Maydon Wharf‚ Durban.

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were called to the scene where a container‚ driven by the heavy wind crashed onto the vehicle. A second man‚ who was also entrapped in the vehicle was safely extricated.

In a third incident‚ Search and Rescue emergency workers tried to extricate a driver whose car was immersed in gushing water on Isipingo's Old Main Road. However‚ the driver died.

In Umlazi‚ rescue personnel searched unsuccessfully for a 19-month old baby‚ who has disappeared and is presumed drowned.

"We have not seen anything like this in the city before. There is chaos along the Durban beachfront. The beaches are closed. There is a lot of debris and the promenade is waterlogged. Trees have fallen all over the city. The city's drainage system is not coping‚" said Ngcobo.