A man who allegedly opened fire during a violent service delivery protest‚ during which a 15-year-old youth was killed‚ will appear in court this week after handing himself over to the police.

North West SAPS Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident took place in Lichtenburg on Tuesday‚ 10 October 2017.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested after he handed himself over to the police at about 10pm.

"According to information available at this stage‚ the suspect arrived at the police station accompanied by his legal representative.

"The suspect’s arrest follows an incident in which he allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old Stander Tshukudu of Blydeville while two other males aged 17 and 20 were injured.