'All gone, my bed, stove, TV, fridge'

A Durban computer science graduate has her studies to thank for not being there when her home was obliterated during a devastating storm that hit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Lindelwa Keswa, 32, who was studying at a library at the Montclair Mall when the building was evacuated, returned to find her home completely flattened.

The house was destroyed by a mudslide from the property above hers - the Northridge Park complex in Woodlands south of Durban - leaving her destitute.

"I received a call from my neighbours to rush home because there was damage. When I got home at 11am, I did not realise the extent of the damage. Everything is gone, my bed, stove, TV, fridge. I am just emotionally and physically drained and lost for words.

"This problem started five years ago when we complained to the municipality about the sewerage pipes behind the house. They took pictures but had no solution. I guess this is what the municipality wanted to happen," said Keswa, who is staying with a neighbour.

A resident at the Northridge Park complex was gripped by fear when she saw the ground below her home wash away and her property "floating". Siba Kazi was in her two-bedroom flat when the devastating storm struck the city.