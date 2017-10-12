'All gone, my bed, stove, TV, fridge'
A Durban computer science graduate has her studies to thank for not being there when her home was obliterated during a devastating storm that hit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Lindelwa Keswa, 32, who was studying at a library at the Montclair Mall when the building was evacuated, returned to find her home completely flattened.
The house was destroyed by a mudslide from the property above hers - the Northridge Park complex in Woodlands south of Durban - leaving her destitute.
"I received a call from my neighbours to rush home because there was damage. When I got home at 11am, I did not realise the extent of the damage. Everything is gone, my bed, stove, TV, fridge. I am just emotionally and physically drained and lost for words.
"This problem started five years ago when we complained to the municipality about the sewerage pipes behind the house. They took pictures but had no solution. I guess this is what the municipality wanted to happen," said Keswa, who is staying with a neighbour.
A resident at the Northridge Park complex was gripped by fear when she saw the ground below her home wash away and her property "floating". Siba Kazi was in her two-bedroom flat when the devastating storm struck the city.
The SA Weather Service said more than 100mm of rainfall was recorded during the super-cell storm that hit the province.
Kazi's sister Yolie Lunika received a frantic call at work to say the "flat is floating''.
"I could hear the fear in Siba's voice. She was trying to get water out the flat when she heard a loud bang. She looked out the sliding door and saw the house below had collapsed and was flattened and the ground below our flat was no longer there.
"It happened so quickly. It is so scary. We cannot go into the house as it could collapse at any time. The walls have cracked all around," said Lunika.
The sisters and their children are now staying with friends and relatives.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE