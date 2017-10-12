Classes are kaput at CPUT after month of violence

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has been closed indefinitely after more than a month of violence and protests at the university's campuses.

The announcement came from CPUT's acting vice-chancellor, Chris Nhlapo, late on Tuesday, and a day after disruptions on the Cape Town campus where mattresses were burnt and bookshelves were thrown from a balcony by protesting students. A car was also allegedly stoned at the Bellville campus on the same day.

All classes were subsequently suspended on Tuesday and since then barbed wire has been placed around the Cape Town campus to keep the area protected.

Nhlapo said a consultation process would take place "with various stakeholders", and students would be told in due course when they could return to class.