South Africa

Classes are kaput at CPUT after month of violence

12 October 2017 - 07:34 By FARREN COLLINS
DOWN TO THE WIRE: All CPUT classes have been suspended and barbed wire placed around the Cape Town campus.
DOWN TO THE WIRE: All CPUT classes have been suspended and barbed wire placed around the Cape Town campus.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has been closed indefinitely after more than a month of violence and protests at the university's campuses.

The announcement came from CPUT's acting vice-chancellor, Chris Nhlapo, late on Tuesday, and a day after disruptions on the Cape Town campus where mattresses were burnt and bookshelves were thrown from a balcony by protesting students. A car was also allegedly stoned at the Bellville campus on the same day.

All classes were subsequently suspended on Tuesday and since then barbed wire has been placed around the Cape Town campus to keep the area protected.

Nhlapo said a consultation process would take place "with various stakeholders", and students would be told in due course when they could return to class.

#CPUT4 found guilty of being ‘disrespectful’

Four Cape Peninsula University of Technology students - otherwise known as the #CPUT4 - were found guilty of "not maintaining order" and of being ...
News
1 day ago

CPUT student arrested for arson attack on historic church

A student has been arrested for an arson attack on the historic St Mark’s Anglican Church on the District Six campus of the Cape Peninsula University ...
News
13 days ago

"After careful consideration of the current situation, management has made a decision to suspend all university activities across all campuses until further notice," he said.

"As always you are reminded that institutional updates are only communicated via official university channels like newsflash and posted to the CPUT website."

The protests started in August after students were unhappy with a lack of residences and accommodation at campuses.

Violent clashes between students and private security resulted in student arrests and the university was granted a high court interdict against students in September.

On Tuesday four students known as the #CPUT4, who are alleged to have been part of the protests, were found guilty of "not maintaining order" and of being "disrespectful", and were handed suspended sentences.

Most read

  1. More extreme weather coming in the next few years Sci-Tech
  2. Hawks pounce on passenger with R10m in suitcases South Africa
  3. Classes are kaput at CPUT after month of violence South Africa
  4. 'SANDF can't fix crime epidemic' South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
X