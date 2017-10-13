The number of learners allegedly sexually assaulted by a guard at a Soweto primary school has risen to 87‚ the Gauteng Department of Education said on Friday.

When the reports of the alleged sexual assaults surfaced earlier this week‚ the number of learners allegedly molested was 54.

However‚ the department said on Thursday afternoon it had been informed by officials sent to investigate that the number had risen to 83.

Following a visit by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the school on Friday‚ he was told that the number of sexually assaulted learners had increased to 87.