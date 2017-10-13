South Africa

Number of children allegedly molested at Soweto school rises to 87

13 October 2017 - 18:51 By Ernest Mabuza
Image: iStock

The number of learners allegedly sexually assaulted by a guard at a Soweto primary school has risen to 87‚ the Gauteng Department of Education said on Friday.

When the reports of the alleged sexual assaults surfaced earlier this week‚ the number of learners allegedly molested was 54.

However‚ the department said on Thursday afternoon it had been informed by officials sent to investigate that the number had risen to 83.

Following a visit by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the school on Friday‚ he was told that the number of sexually assaulted learners had increased to 87.

The learners were allegedly molested by the school patroller‚ a man aged 58‚ who has been in custody since his arrest on Monday. The man appeared in court on Wednesday and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance next Wednesday.

After visiting the school Lesufi said: “It is disappointing that we keep receiving such depressing information from our officials who are hard at work conducting necessary counselling at the said school.”

The purpose of the visit was to monitor progress in relation to the counselling of all learners affected.

On Thursday‚ Lesufi announced he had removed the school’s principal and management team. It is alleged the principal wanted to keep the alleged sexual assaults secret.

READ MORE

'We must hang our heads in shame‚' says Lesufi after latest paedophile revelation

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the security guard accused of molesting 83 learners at a Soweto school was vetted.
News
9 hours ago

School principal removed following alleged molestation of grade R learners

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced he has removed the principal and management team of a Soweto primary school where 83 grade R learners ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Number of children allegedly molested at Soweto school rises to 87 South Africa
  2. Transnet hard at work to restore order at port after KZN storm South Africa
  3. SARS‚ police bust drugs worth R9m at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. Teachers’ union paints Durban red South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Krotoa Trailer
Supreme Court upholds reinstating corruption charges against Zuma
X