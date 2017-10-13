Number of children allegedly molested at Soweto school rises to 87
The number of learners allegedly sexually assaulted by a guard at a Soweto primary school has risen to 87‚ the Gauteng Department of Education said on Friday.
When the reports of the alleged sexual assaults surfaced earlier this week‚ the number of learners allegedly molested was 54.
However‚ the department said on Thursday afternoon it had been informed by officials sent to investigate that the number had risen to 83.
Following a visit by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the school on Friday‚ he was told that the number of sexually assaulted learners had increased to 87.
The learners were allegedly molested by the school patroller‚ a man aged 58‚ who has been in custody since his arrest on Monday. The man appeared in court on Wednesday and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance next Wednesday.
After visiting the school Lesufi said: “It is disappointing that we keep receiving such depressing information from our officials who are hard at work conducting necessary counselling at the said school.”
The purpose of the visit was to monitor progress in relation to the counselling of all learners affected.
On Thursday‚ Lesufi announced he had removed the school’s principal and management team. It is alleged the principal wanted to keep the alleged sexual assaults secret.
