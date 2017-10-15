Wits student dies after jumping from 6th floor of building
15 October 2017 - 10:21
A 19-year-old student from the University of Witwatersrand committed suicide on Saturday night by jumping from a building in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg.
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the student jumped from the 6th floor.
He could not confirm if the building was a university or private residence and at what time the incident happened.
An inquest has been opened.
This is a developing story.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE