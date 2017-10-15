South Africa

Wits student dies after jumping from 6th floor of building

15 October 2017 - 10:21 By Nico Gous
Braamfontein. File photo.
Braamfontein. File photo.
Image: Clive van den Berg

A 19-year-old student from the University of Witwatersrand committed suicide on Saturday night by jumping from a building in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the student jumped from the 6th floor.

He could not confirm if the building was a university or private residence and at what time the incident happened.

An inquest has been opened.

This is a developing story.

 

