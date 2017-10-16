Disciplinary hearing against Matshela Koko will continue on Wednesday

The shenanigans came to light after an expose by the Sunday Times.

He will also face charges relating to undermining his colleagues and irregularly removing some from their positions. The charges emanate from a forensic probe that was instituted after a whistle-blower report.

Charges relating to his role in the R1.6bn paid to global consultancy McKinsey and local financial advisory firm Trillian Capital Partners are yet to be finalised.

Koko’s legal representative Frans Barrie SC on Monday expressed his and his client’s dissatisfaction with another delay in finalising the matter.

The only business concluded on Monday was an application by Tiso Blackstar (formerly Times Media Group) to be allowed to attend the inquiry and report on the developments.

Neither Koko nor his legal representatives raised any objections to the presence of the media.

The state power utility‚ represented by evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung‚ also raised no objections but asked for the media to refrain from sensationalising any aspect of the evidence against Koko.