South Africa

Pilot strike delays Mango flights

16 October 2017 - 13:50 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Several Mango flights were delayed after a strike by the airline's pilots. File photo.
Image: wikimedia commons

Several Mango flights were delayed on Monday following a strike action by the airline’s pilots.

The budget airline’s spokesperson Sergio Dos Santos told TimesLIVE that they had managed to “reassign” passengers to other airlines.

“By yesterday [Sunday] afternoon‚ people were SMSed about the strike and were re-accommodated to other airlines‚” Dos Santos said.

He said the delays were between eight and 40 minutes.

“We can confirm operations are running‚ and people are reaching their destinations.”

The airline has urged passengers to be on the lookout for text messages and social media messages for updates.

Pilots at Mango strike‚ SA Airlink cabin crew down tools

Employees of two local airlines are downing tools on Monday‚ union officials said.
News
8 hours ago

Some of the delayed flights include: the 8.45am flight from Lanseria to Cape Town‚ the 10.50am from Cape Town to Johannesburg‚ the 3.20pm from Cape Town to Johannesburg and the 4pm from George to Johannesburg.

According to trade union Solidarity‚ which represents 95% of the workers‚ the strike broke out as a result of failed negotiations with the airline.

“Notwithstanding the reality that Mango pilots are paid significantly less than the industry standard‚ management showed no interest whatsoever to negotiate with its employees. Mango’s management would not give an inch‚ confirming that it would not revisit its initial offer of 6%‚ while the trade union was prepared to adjust its mandate in a bid to let negotiations succeed‚” said spokesperson for the union Deon Reyneke.

He said the union was demanding an 8.5% increase‚ while the company is offering 6%.

