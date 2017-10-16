Pilot strike delays Mango flights

Several Mango flights were delayed on Monday following a strike action by the airline’s pilots.

The budget airline’s spokesperson Sergio Dos Santos told TimesLIVE that they had managed to “reassign” passengers to other airlines.

“By yesterday [Sunday] afternoon‚ people were SMSed about the strike and were re-accommodated to other airlines‚” Dos Santos said.

He said the delays were between eight and 40 minutes.

“We can confirm operations are running‚ and people are reaching their destinations.”

The airline has urged passengers to be on the lookout for text messages and social media messages for updates.