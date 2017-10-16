Have you ever wondered how the Zulus combed their hair or practised medicine hundreds of years ago?

These are some of the questions answered by Shalo Mbatha in a book that took 20 years of painstaking research to complete.

“uZulu‚ Umlando Nobuqhawe BukaZulu” explores 800 years of Zulu history.

Mbatha‚ a former journalist who now works for the Gauteng Film Commission‚ described her journey in an interview with TimesLIVE

“In my research‚ I went to the places that I mentioned. I travelled every part of KZN‚” she said.

“I slept in people’s houses. It has been an amazing journey.”

One of the most fascinating discoveries was getting to grips with why the Zulus loved polygamy.

“I learned that isithembu (polygamy) is more than just more two or three women married to one guy. For example‚ if you as the wife are sick‚ the other wives can help you with your children and share the burden of having to please your husband night after night after night. These Zulu men don’t play.”