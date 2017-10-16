South Africa

WATCH | Man dreams of flying his homemade helicopter

16 October 2017 - 14:38 By Timeslive

Using corrugated iron sheets and other scrap metal, 30-year-old Hendrick Chebanga built a police helicopter replica in his backyard.

The son of a carpenter from Zimbabwe has become the talk of Dilopye village, near Hammanskraal in Gauteng, earning himself the alias “helicopter man”.

"I have always been fascinated by engineering and I used to make pocket money by building toy wire cars for my friends. My dream was to study engineering but my parents did not have money so I packed my bags and headed for South Africa after matriculating in 2005," said Chebanga.

The helicopter isn't airworthy yet - but Chebanga hopes to get it airborne once he gets the money together for a motorbike engine. 

READ MORE

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard

Hendrick Chebanga's creation is enough to make criminals stop in their tracks.
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Noakes calls traditional food pyramid 'genocide' South Africa
  2. Beware social-media scammers when posting a reward for lost pets! South Africa
  3. Disciplinary proceedings against suspended Eskom CEO delayed again South Africa
  4. Life Esidimeni patient's family learnt of death eight month later South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X