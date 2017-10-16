WATCH | Man dreams of flying his homemade helicopter
16 October 2017 - 14:38
Using corrugated iron sheets and other scrap metal, 30-year-old Hendrick Chebanga built a police helicopter replica in his backyard.
The son of a carpenter from Zimbabwe has become the talk of Dilopye village, near Hammanskraal in Gauteng, earning himself the alias “helicopter man”.
"I have always been fascinated by engineering and I used to make pocket money by building toy wire cars for my friends. My dream was to study engineering but my parents did not have money so I packed my bags and headed for South Africa after matriculating in 2005," said Chebanga.
The helicopter isn't airworthy yet - but Chebanga hopes to get it airborne once he gets the money together for a motorbike engine.
