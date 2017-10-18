Hawks arrest R300m hidden heroin suspect

A Belgian wanted in connection with one of South Africa's biggest drug busts has been arrested.

Peter Hering, 48, was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Monday by Hawks narcotics enforcement bureau officers after he landed on a flight from Abu Dhabi.

But the alleged mastermind behind the plot to smuggle a ton of heroin to Europe in a shipment of wine, Peter Ros, remains at large and is believed to be in his native Holland.

Hering is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate's Court today.

Mark Rodrigues, 23, the son of Ros's girlfriend, was also charged in connection with the smuggling plot and is out on bail of R1-million.