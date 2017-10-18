Parts of Alexandra without power
18 October 2017 - 16:42
Parts of Alexandra north of Johannesburg are without power due to an earth fault and overcurrent‚ City Power said.
It said technicians were working on the problem and that power was expected to be restored late on Wednesday night.
“Estimated Time of Restoration (ETR) for the outage is 23H00‚ due to the enormity of the reconstruction work currently taking place.”
