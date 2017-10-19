A strike by Tshwane Bus Service staff at the C de Wet depot in Pretoria left commuters stranded on Thursday morning.

Workers blockaded the main gate at the C de Wet depot‚ preventing buses from leaving.

The Tshwane municipality said only three out of 105 buses were able to exit the depot early in the morning before workshop personnel‚ who consist of artisans‚ senior operators and general workers‚ downed tools and blockaded the gate with two trucks.

Tshwane Bus Service spokesperson Selby Bokaba said commuters in Centurion‚ Olivienhoutbosch‚ Danville‚ Pretoria East and some in Lotus Gardens had been severely affected by the strike.

"The TBS management was surprised by the downing of the tools as the personnel that embarked on strike action did not make them aware of their intention to strike. The disgruntled workers claim that they decided to embark on strike action due to overtime and the apparent outsourcing of work to external companies‚" he said.

Bokaba said the City of Tshwane apologised to bus commuters who have been inconvenienced and advised them to make alternative transport plans while officials resolve the issues that led to the strike.

"We condemn the behaviour of the striking personnel who should have utilised other avenues available to them to express their grievances than arbitrarily embarking on strike action‚" Bokaba added.