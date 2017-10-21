Soccer boss Danny Jordaan said on Saturday that he will respond to rape allegations levelled against him‚ but would not do so immediately.

Jordaan‚ the president of the South African Football Association (Safa)‚ was attending an extraordinary Safa conference in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ and was approached at the end of the function.

"No‚ no. I am not speaking anything. Times Media‚ you have taken your position‚" he told TimesLIVE outside the venue and refused to talk further when he realised that the conversation was being recorded.

He walked away and declined to comment.

"Go on and write whatever you want. Times Media has been doing it all along but I will respond‚" he added when asked whether he was aware of the sexual assault claims and when he would respond.

Two women then surrounded Jordaan‚ while a man in a white shirt blocked the door‚ indicating that the conference was a Safa event and that media were not allowed to enter or interview Jordaan.