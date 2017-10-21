South Africa

Jordaan says he will comment on rape allegations‚ but not now

21 October 2017 - 15:12 By Bafana Nzimande
Danny Jordaan‚ the president of the South African Football Association (Safa)‚ was attending an extraordinary Safa conference in Sandton.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

Soccer boss Danny Jordaan said on Saturday that he will respond to rape allegations levelled against him‚ but would not do so immediately.

Jordaan‚ the president of the South African Football Association (Safa)‚ was attending an extraordinary Safa conference in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ and was approached at the end of the function.

"No‚ no. I am not speaking anything. Times Media‚ you have taken your position‚" he told TimesLIVE outside the venue and refused to talk further when he realised that the conversation was being recorded.

He walked away and declined to comment.

"Go on and write whatever you want. Times Media has been doing it all along but I will respond‚" he added when asked whether he was aware of the sexual assault claims and when he would respond.

Two women then surrounded Jordaan‚ while a man in a white shirt blocked the door‚ indicating that the conference was a Safa event and that media were not allowed to enter or interview Jordaan.

 

The man said interviews could be arranged with Safa spokesman Dominic Chimhavi.

Singer and former MP Jennifer Ferguson this week accused Jordaan of raping her more than 20 years ago.

She has not committed to opening a criminal case against the former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor but has challenged him to issue an apology.

"Part of healing is coming forward with the truth. If Danny could come forward in truth and an apology‚" she previously said.

Chimhavi could not be reached for comment.

TimesLIVE reported on Ferguson's allegations earlier in the week and made numerous attempts to obtain comment from Jordaan‚ without any success.

