Three suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in Pinetown‚ Durban‚ paramedics said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night amid a strong police presence on the KwaDabeka Main road outside Pinetown‚ Netcare 911 said in a statement.

“Reports from the scene allege that the suspects were involved in a shootout with the police. Upon assessment it was found that they had died from their injuries prior to the arrival of the paramedics‚” Netcare 911 said.

“Documentation pertaining to their deaths was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene.”