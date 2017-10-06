The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Unit has arrested a second man in connection with the April shooting at Cafe Caprice in Camps Bay‚ during which two people were wounded when gunmen burst in and opened fire indiscriminately.

A 36-year-old suspect from Mitchell’s Plain was arrested on Thursday‚ the Hawks said on Friday.

He is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court alongside Jordan Fabe‚ 25. They both face charges of attempted murder.

Fabe‚ arrested on Friday September 29‚ was remanded in custody after a brief court appearance this week.

The Hawks took over the case after allegations that the shooting was linked to a club scene turf war in the Western Cape.

Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape‚ Brigadier Neil Oliver‚ commended the team after Fabe's court appearance. In a statement dated October 2‚ he said: “We have noted with concern reports of clubs' underworld activities and we shall continue to keep our eyes and ears on the ground. We will not tolerate any lawlessness in this country. This arrest is a demonstration of our stand‚ and more arrests cannot be ruled out.”