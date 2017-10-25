Apleni says court judgment setting aside his suspension is a vindication

Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says he has been vindicated by the Pretoria High Court ruling setting aside his suspension.

“I’m delighted about the judgment. I’m also vindicated‚ more especially with the issue I was saying that the minister did not have the power to suspend me because that power is with the president‚” Apleni said in an interview with ANN7.

The High Court on Wednesday found that Apleni’s suspension was unconstitutional.

Apleni said having been a DG for a long time‚ he understands how government operates.

Apleni approached the court seeking urgent relief after Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspended him last month without stating any reasons.

Apleni told the court last week that Mkhize did not have the authority to suspend him.

He also argued that the allegations against him were unfounded but also that only the President had the power to suspend him.