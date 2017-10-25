South Africa

Apleni says court judgment setting aside his suspension is a vindication

25 October 2017 - 13:56 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni. File photo.
Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says he has been vindicated by the Pretoria High Court ruling setting aside his suspension.

“I’m delighted about the judgment. I’m also vindicated‚ more especially with the issue I was saying that the minister did not have the power to suspend me because that power is with the president‚” Apleni said in an interview with ANN7.

The High Court on Wednesday found that Apleni’s suspension was unconstitutional.

Apleni said having been a DG for a long time‚ he understands how government operates.

Apleni approached the court seeking urgent relief after Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspended him last month without stating any reasons.

Apleni told the court last week that Mkhize did not have the authority to suspend him.

He also argued that the allegations against him were unfounded but also that only the President had the power to suspend him.

READ MORE:

Dlodlo won't interfere in Apleni suspension

Suspended Home Affairs director general Mkuseli Apleni will get no reprieve from newly appointed Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
Politics
1 day ago

Zuma goes from petty to scary in a single resuffle

President Jacob Zuma’s desire to retain total control of the state and to create an environment for him to install his preferred successor, Nkosazana ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Zuma again puts his needs over SA’s with latest cabinet reshuffle

If there was any doubt that President Jacob Zuma is a danger to South Africa's stability, his surprise cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday morning put paid ...
Politics
7 days ago

Judgment reserved in Apleni legal bid for re-instatement

Suspended home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni has argued that according to the Public Service Act‚ only the president has the power to ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Apleni says court judgment setting aside his suspension is a vindication South Africa
  2. Mr Ugly Zimbabwe headed to SA for African title Africa
  3. Millions of ecologically disastrous pellets on their way to Mozambique South Africa
  4. Woman claims boss raped her - then forced her into sex act with dog South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Two men attack police officer with hammer
X