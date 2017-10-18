Zuma again puts his needs over SA’s with latest cabinet reshuffle

If there was any doubt that President Jacob Zuma is a danger to South Africa's stability, his surprise cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday morning put paid to that.

A week before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, Zuma made another round of inexplicable changes to the executive.

Gigaba has just been to the United States for International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings where he tried to settle political uncertainty about South Africa ahead of the ANC's December conference.

South Africa is also due to be reviewed again by international credit ratings agencies next month after a round of downgrades following Zuma's last reshuffle.

But Zuma seems to have no qualms about accelerating investors' jitters about South Africa as he continues to move his chess pieces ahead of the ANC's elective conference.