Farmers 4.5 times more at risk of being murdered – AfriForum

Commercial farmers are 4.5 times as likely to get murdered as the South African population as a whole.

This is according the civil rights group AfriForum‚ which released its latest statistics on attacks and murders on farms in Centurion on Wednesday.

According to AfriForum‚ 156 commercial farmers are killed per 100,000. According to the police’s annual crime statistics released on Tuesday‚ 34.1 South Africans are murdered per 100,000 of the population.

AfriForum recorded 70 murders and 357 attacks on farms in 2016.

Deputy CEO Ernst Roets said the group was being “deliberately conservative” in its numbers.

“We only add cases that we can verify. When we say 70 we mean that we have a list of 70 people that have been murdered.”

WATCH | A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces