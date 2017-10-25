Police shake-up 'coming soon'

Death, mayhem and destruction. Rape, sexual assault and pillaging. All on the rise.

Yet acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba is confident that citizens have faith in the country's thin blue line of policemen and women.

"I am confident that South Africans are confident in our organisation," said Mothiba at a press conference just hours after the release of the crime statistics on Tuesday.

The latest police crime statistics paint a picture of a country at war with itself.

South Africans, according to the Institute for Security Studies [ISS], are now 13% more likely to be murdered than they were five years ago.