Soweto sex predator lured primary school kids with phone and sweets
15 October 2017 - 00:00
A security guard arrested for sexually molesting dozens of pupils at a Soweto primary school allegedly lured them into his guardhouse by offering them sweets and allowing them to play on his phone.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE