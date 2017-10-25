South Africa

Woman claims boss raped her - then forced her into sex act with dog

25 October 2017 - 13:24 By Timeslive
A 41-year-old domestic worker alleged that the 45-year-old suspect dragged her into a room in the house‚ where he allegedly raped her until the early hours of the next day. File photo.
Image: 123RF/canjoena

The Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Detectives in Ekangala are investigating a case of rape following the alleged rape of a 41-year-old domestic worker in Riamar Park‚ Bronkhorstspruit.

She alleged that on Monday‚ the 45-year-old suspect dragged her into a room in the house‚ where he allegedly raped her until the early hours of the next day‚ police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said on Wednesday.

"It is further alleged that the suspect then forced the victim to perform sexual acts on his dog.

"The police were alerted about this gruesome act and reacted swiftly to arrest the perpetrator‚" he said.

In a statement‚ the provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng‚ Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange‚ assured the accuser and her family "that the police will ensure that the suspect is brought to justice‚ and if found guilty‚ he must pay dearly for his evil and barbaric acts".

The suspect will be appearing at Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

