Be it zombie walks‚ trick or treating‚ horror film festivals or mystery murder dinners‚ there's no doubt that Halloween is haunting South Africa.

This weekend ghouls‚ ghosts‚ witches and spooks will be popping out of coffins‚ hanging from trees and haunting houses in cities and towns around the country. Halloween‚ a North American secular holiday observed annually on October 31‚ has been growing for the past decade and is now trending in South Africa.

Durban’s iconic five star Oyster Box is going all out‚ with a 12 room haunted house‚ filled with freshly dug graves‚ empty coffins‚ blood soaked beds and flying phantoms.

The hotel’s MD‚ Wayne Coetzer‚ will be dressed as “Pennywise”‚ the creepy clown made famous by Stephen King's classic "It".

He said Halloween was a time for adults to have fun and bring out their inner child.