How to pull off the Halloween costumes everyone's Googling

It's official: there's going to be a zombie outbreak in the Mother City this weekend. Halloween might not Msanzi's biggest holiday, but events like the annual Cape Town Zombie Walk - where people masquerading as the undead take to the streets in aid of charity - show South Africans are partial to a bit of fancy dress.

If you're stumped for an idea for a killer outfit, take your cue from Google Trend's Frightgeist, which is an annual ranking of America's 50 most-Googled Halloween costumes.

Six out of 2017's top 10 are repeats from last year including Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn, Clown, Dinosaur, Witch and Pirate. Unicorn, Mouse, Rabbit and Zombie round out the list.

While a flick of eyeliner and bold red lips are all that's needed to recreate Wonder Woman's signature style, the make up looks for some of this year's most popular costumes are a bit trickier.

To help you nail it, we've rounded up these great makeup tutorials:

ZOMBIE

Game of Thrones fans, this look would work well for a White Walker wight costume too.