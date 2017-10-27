South Africa

Coffin assault duo sentenced to more than 10 years each

27 October 2017 - 10:13 By Naledi Shange
From left: Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson at the High Court sitting at the Middleburg Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga. The pair have been convicted of assault after forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatening to set him alight.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Times

The two farm workers who filmed themselves forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin will each spend more than a decade behind bars.

Twenty-nine-year-old Willem Oosthuizen was sentenced to a total of 16 years behind bars‚ five of which were suspended. This will result in him spending 11 years behind bars.

Thirty-year-old Theo Jackson was sentenced to 19 years‚ five of which have been suspended. This would result in him spending 14 years behind bars.

In August the pair were found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ attempted murder‚ intimidation and kidnapping.

Jackson faced another charge of defeating the ends of justice after he burnt the coffin‚ which would have been used as evidence.

Delivering her sentencing in the High Court sitting in Middelburg‚ Judge Segopotje Mphahlele described the crimes as appalling‚ disgusting and dehumanising.

Oosthuizen and Jackson had maintained they had done nothing wrong and defended the assault by accusing Mlotshwa of stealing copper cables. However‚ Mlotshwa said they had suddenly attacked him as he waited to hitch hike to town. He claimed to have beaten with a knobkerrie as his assailants threatened to burn him alive.

