Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront was hailed by mayor Patricia De Lille as a “good example” after it was announced that they would provide the land for a new desalination plant‚ for free.

De Lille‚ who visited the plant on Sunday‚ said the “modular land-based plant”‚ which will produce 2 million litres per day‚ will be operational by February.

Large parts of the Western and Northern Cape are gripped by the worst drought in more than a century. The dams serving the City of Cape Town are expected to run out of usable water by March 2018.

The Mayor has vowed to “not allow a well-run city to run out of water” and plans are in place to tap into other sources of water‚ including from springs and aquifers in the mountains surrounding the city.

The plant will be built on an open air parking lot near Cape Town harbour’s East Pier and will be one of a network of 8 desalination plants spread across the City.