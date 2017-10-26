Finance minister Malusi Gigaba is giving Cape Town the silent treatment on its water crisis‚ says mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Lille told a council meeting on Thursday that Gigaba had not replied to a request she sent two months ago for permission to table an adjustment budget in order to fund alternative water sources.

The city council wants to introduce desalination‚ water reuse and groundwater abstraction as alternative sources of drinking water amid the worst drought on record.

To fund the projects‚ it says it needs to adjust its budget but cannot do so without the go-ahead from Gigaba‚ who did not refer to the drought in his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

“My request has not been responded to by the minister except for officials in Treasury asking for clarity‚ which we gave‚ and in the past two months there have been numerous follow-ups to the minister’s office and an appeal to the Presidency‚” said De Lille.