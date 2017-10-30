Thousands of people across the country took to the streets on Monday to take part in what civic group Afriforum described as the biggest protest ever against farm murders.

The protest‚ dubbed #BlackMonday‚ was initially sparked by a video by Chris Loubser‚ a farm manager from Franschhoek‚ whose friend had been killed.

Since January‚ at least 341 farm attacks have already been carried out‚ in which 70 people have been murdered‚ according to Afriforum.

In Midvaal‚ traffic was backed up on the R59 route while near Pretoria the N1 South was blocked towards Lynnwood Road. Traffic SA reported a standstill traffic on the N4 Bakwena Highway which was blocked.

Police spokesperson Fikile Funda said more than 1‚000 people took part in the protest on the R59 in Sedibeng.

“There were also about 1‚500 cars that blockaded roads‚” Funda said.

He said the protest was peaceful and there had not been any incidents of violence.

Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi said the road closure on the R59 caused by the protests were affecting the economy.