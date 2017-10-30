Deadly NGO makes R600‚000 after it is shut down

Franks admitted under cross-examination by Moseneke that she knows people in the Gauteng Health Department finance division‚ but gave no further details about their relationship.

Her NGO Anchor had been on the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre premises until it was shut down.

She was paid R539‚000 in September as back pay for patients she looked after and then got R150‚000 a month from November till February.

In total she earned more than a million rand.

Her explanation about why she was paid money without patients was confusing. She said she was still paying nurses and cleaners at Cullinan Care Centre and buying food and toiletries for patients there even though she had been chased off the premises and her NGO shut down.

"But why would you do that when your operation is shut down by law?" an annoyed Moseneke asked. "You are required to stop operating what was an unlawful operation and you continue to take money that was meant to look after patients. What were you going to do with the money?" he exclaimed‚ outraged.