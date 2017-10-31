Christopher Panayiotou’s lawyer said in his many years in law‚ this was the dirtiest case he had ever been involved in.

Advocate Terry Price SC criticised a string of lawyers and police officers as he outlined why he believed Panayiotou should be acquitted of his wife Jayde’s murder.

In addressing the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday‚ Price said investigating officer Captain Kanna Swanepoel should be jailed for being a serial liar.

In addition‚ he said‚ the lawyers that represented middleman Luthando Siyoni should be wrapped over the knuckles for their unprofessional conduct‚ that Siyoni’s arresting officer‚ Colonel Willie Mayi‚ was a serial “beater upper” and that the state came to court with muddy hands.

“It is terrible to acquit a guilty person but a person’s rights cannot be trampled on. We can’t allow [the cops] to do as they please.”

Argument continues on Tuesday afternoon.