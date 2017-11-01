An investigation by a private kidnapping and extortion consultant led to the arrest of the Durbanville pair said to be involved in the disappearance of slain Cape Town businessman Robin Kemper.

Private security company TSU gave police information they gathered while trying to find Kemper‚ which resulted in the arrests of Gary Peckham‚ 47‚ and Hundra Wallendorf‚ 32 on Thursday.

The former Infovest CEO is now presumed dead‚ after the decapitated body of a yet-to-be-identified man was discovered under a bridge in Touws River on Friday.

Software company StatPro employed TSU International to find Kemper shortly after his wife had reported him missing on Tuesday evening last week.

"StatPro confirms that it engaged the services of the private investigators TSU International on Tuesday 24th October when Robin Kemper disappeared‚” said the company’s chief executive and the Kemper family spokesperson‚ Justin Wheatley.