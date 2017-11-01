South Africa

Rape and kidnapping case against 11 Tanzanian nationals postponed

01 November 2017 - 15:42 By Peter Ramothwala
Scales of justice in a court of law. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

The absence of a Swahili language interpreter resulted in a kidnapping and rape case against 11 Tanzanian nationals being postponed on Wednesday morning.

The group briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after they were arrested in May for allegedly kidnapping and taking turns to rape a 22-year-old woman.

Prosecutor Goremang Goitsimang asked the court to postpone the case as the Swahili court interpreter was busy in another court.

Goitsimang said also an attorney representing the men aged between 20 and 37 was not present in court.

The case was postponed for a formal bail application on Monday.

The 11 men were are facing charges of robbery‚ kidnapping and rape which took place at Mnyama Ndawo corner in Johannesburg.

The victim was coming from work with her co-worker when they were confronted by the suspects.

At the time police spokesman Xoli Mbele said the male co-worker was assaulted and threatened with a firearm. The suspects allegedly dragged the female to the dark building and took turns raping her.

Mbele said the rapists also robbed the woman of her cellphone and money.

The assaulted man managed to call the police‚ who responded promptly and arrested the gang.

-SowetanLive

