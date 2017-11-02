Murder accused Jason Rohde’s wife and sister-in-law were both greatly upset about his infidelity‚ the Cape Town High Court heard on Thursday.

Rohde‚ a multimillionaire and former director of Geffen International Realty Franchises‚ is on trial for allegedly staging his wife Susan's suicide by hanging during the company's annual conference at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch.

Susan's brother-in-law‚ Peter Norton‚ took the stand. He is married to Susan's sister‚ Angela.

Norton testified how he consoled a "sad‚ confused‚ tearful‚ and broken‚" Rohde on the morning after Susan's body was found in July 2016.

Rohde's defence team has argued that Susan was depressed‚ suicidal‚ irrational and jealous after she discovered that Rohde had been having an affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye.