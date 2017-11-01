No stutter as Henri takes stand

If Henri van Breda has a stutter, it was missing in action on Tuesday.

A day earlier, the triple axe-murder accused's defence counsel, Piet Botha, painted a picture of a young man with a speech impediment that was "much worse" when he was "under pressure".

Botha had applied for the livestreaming cameras to be turned off during Van Breda's testimony in the Cape Town High Court on the grounds that they were likely to cause his client to "stutter", "mumble" and "hesitate", and this could detract from his testimony.

Judge Siraj Desai denied the application and when Van Breda stepped into the witness stand on the 55th day of his trial - and on the eve of his 23rd birthday on Wednesday - his demeanour and articulation appeared to be the exact opposite of the description given by Botha.

When prosecutor Susan Galloway began her cross-examination in the afternoon, her first salvo was a blunt statement instead of a question: "Mr Van Breda, I did not hear you stutter at all, not even once."