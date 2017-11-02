Van Breda axe-murders: 'Masked man was just a stereotype'

He was quizzed about where he was during the attacks because his statements on this differed. He was also asked about the whereabouts of family members, which seemed to have changed from his initial statement.

Galloway questioned Van Breda about his smoking and leaving ash and cigarette butts on the floor. His parents did not allow him to smoke inside the house.

"Is it because your parents were now dead, so it didn't matter if you smoked inside the house?" asked Galloway.

Van Breda said he was smoking to be "able to communicate on the phone with emergency personnel because [I] was struggling to speak and was breathing heavily".

Van Breda re-enacted what he said was the way in which Rudi was hacked to death. He was later asked to do the same regarding the murder of his father.