Staff at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital got a chance to tell Gauteng MEC of health Gwen Ramokgopa of the problems at the facility which have made it to make headlines.

Ramakgopa visited the regional hospital in Vosloorus on Thursday after a new security company started providing services to the health facility.

Her department was forced to divert all ambulances to other hospitals in the area after a strike by security guards turned ugly earlier this week‚ making staff to forcefully remove management complaining about an unsafe working environment.

While Ramakgopa seemed pleased with the restored security at the hospital‚ the staff still had some serious internal problems they raised with the MEC.