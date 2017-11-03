South Africa

WATCH LIVE | State appeals Pistorius's 'shockingly low' sentence

03 November 2017 - 09:41 By Timeslive

The National Prosecuting Authority is arguing for Oscar Pistorius to be given a longer jail sentence, saying the six years he is serving for killing his girlfriend is "shockingly low".

The state will present its case during a one-day hearing in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. Judges are expected to hand down their ruling at a later date.

The Paralympic athlete shot Reeva Steenkamp dead on Valentine's Day in 2013, when he fired four times through the door of his toilet - an act, he says, that came from mistaking her for a burglar.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, but his conviction was upgraded to murder in 2015.

NOTE: This is expected to start at 10am.

