Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has revealed that her predecessors spent R500-million on a data storage facility that the department did not need.

In her third visit to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus‚ Ramokgopa detailed the state of her department’s finances.

Ramokgopa said she had already identified areas where the department had been reckless in its spending.

“For example‚ the department procured V-Block‚ which is a data storage facility which is very big and can accommodate the whole of Gauteng government and maybe one or two other provinces‚” she said last week.

“The estimated cost is almost half a billion rand. This [happened] while the department has also a facility to use the storage of the e-governance department.