A Limpopo ANC councillor accused of a jobs-for-cash scandal was granted R1‚000 bail by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court today.

The 35-year-old councillor is facing a corruption charge‚ after she was bust in a sting by the Hawks last week. She was granted bail on condition that she does not contact witnesses in the case.

The court heard testimony from investigating officer Warrant Officer Thomas Sadike‚ who said the accused was not a flight risk.

Sadike also told the court that the councillor had no previous convictions of pending cases against her. Investigations into the case were not complete yet‚ as police still had to ascertain how many people the accused had allegedly sold jobs to.

The councillor’s defence lawyer‚ Sello Sethosa‚ said there was no case against his client.

“The mere fact that bail was not opposed is a sign that the state does not have a strong case‚” Sethosa claimed.

The courtroom was filled to capacity‚ with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) members demonstrating outside the building and calling for the accused to be fired.

The ANC councillor was arrested after she allegedly tried to solicit a R2‚000 bribe from a police officer. The Hawks started investigating her after receiving a tip-off that she was selling jobs to job-seekers looking for employment under the Extended Public Works Programme.

She is expected back in court on 14 December.