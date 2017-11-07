Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini on Tuesday confirmed Ipid had received the letter.

Symington‚ who was suspended on charges relating to the boardroom drama‚ has taken the fight for his job to the Pretoria High Court.

An internal disciplinary hearing was last week postponed pending the outcome of court proceedings. Symington has alleged that he is being hounded for his role in revealing how the Hawks allegedly engineered charges against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

During the standoff‚ Symington had refused to hand over documents to Hawks investigators and Moyane’s bodyguard‚ Thabo Titi. The documents‚ relating to the fraud charges against Gordhan‚ were sent to Symington in error.

Symington has told Ipid that SARS and the Hawks allegedly conspired to withhold documentation from the NPA that would have prevented them from charging Gordhan.

The NPA charged Gordhan with fraud for approving an early retirement payout to SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay. In 2009‚ Symington‚ a legal pension expert‚ wrote a memo which advised it was lawful for Pillay to retire early and access his pension.